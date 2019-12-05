Brenda Gaines

Brenda Kay Mounts Gaines, age 59, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peaks Mill Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Adams officiating. The family will receive friends at Peaks Mill Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday.
Brenda was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 21, 1960, to the Kenneth and Dorothy Runion Mounts. She was a member of Peaks Mill Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking, gardening and taking care of her home.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, William “Bill” Thomas Gaines; father, Kenneth Mounts; son, Bruce McMullen (Becky); step-daughters, Tonya Spaeth (Alan) and Melissa Ping (Ronnie); siblings, Roger, Virgil and Norman Mounts, and Linda Stall; grandchildren, John Sherman, Makaila McMullen, Angelica Dennis, Alexis Gaines and Ryann Spaeth; and great-granddaughter, Hailey Sherman. She was also blessed with several nieces, nephews, and her beloved pet companion, Baby.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Mounts.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.