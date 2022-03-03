Brenda Herron

Brenda Joyce Cox Herron, age 81, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Private services will be held. 

Brenda was born in Frankfort on December 30, 1940, to the late Raymond Price Cox Jr. and Lenna Hardy Cox. She retired after serving several years at William E. Johnson Law Office and the Frankfort State Journal.

Brenda was an avid animal lover, especially fur babies and the numerous outside creatures she befriended. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking and doing crafts. 

She is survived by her beloved husband, Ron Herron; sister, Paula Cox Wylie (Tim); and her five cats. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

