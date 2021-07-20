LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Brenda Faye Devers Jones, 69, wife of Brackie C. Jones, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Jones died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

