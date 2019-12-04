A Celebration of Life for Brenda Kay Gaines, 59, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peaks Mill Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Online condolences shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Gaines died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Gaines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription