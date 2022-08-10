Services for Brenda Kay Robinson, 66, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday. She died Aug. 5.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

