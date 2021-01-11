MIDWAY — A graveside service for Brenda Renick Rollins, 71, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Midway Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Rollins died Sunday.

