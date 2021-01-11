MIDWAY — A graveside service for Brenda Renick Rollins, 71, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Midway Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Rollins died Sunday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Ohio State for CFP championship
- AP Sportlight
- Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling back from records
- Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
- A theater of propaganda: The Capitol, cameras and selfies
- R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump's Turnberry
- Belarus leader defends hosting hockey worlds, ridicules US
- Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
Most Popular
Articles
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally
- Former Frankfort resident wins big on 'Name That Tune'
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct
- Three men arrested in murder of Pea Ridge Road man
- FOCUS: Frankfort’s food desert: what's been lost and what may come
- Militia gathers, debunked election claims repeated at 'Patriot Rally' outside Capitol
- Eddie James named Highlands' head football coach
- Health department: 'We schedule a vaccine per minute'
- Audit flags former sheriff for inaccurate taxes, lack of oversight
- Franklin County's COVID numbers have gone 'way up' in last two weeks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Beshear, leaders postpone State of the Commonwealth, budget address (17)
- Guest columnist: Important work awaits General Assembly (17)
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally (15)
- Letter: 'Is it just the Democratic Party that needs attention?' (13)
- Guest columnist: Dr. Fauci is the Einstein of epidemic diseases (13)
- Letter: A few tips for helping lure remote workers to Frankfort (12)
- Jim Waters: Gifts to make Kentucky taxpayers smile (11)
- Jim Waters: Impeach or legislate? (11)
- Guest columnist: The takings clause, executive orders and just compensation (10)
- Frankfort/Franklin County top officials get COVID-19 vaccine (8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.