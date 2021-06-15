Brenda Richardson

Brenda Scrogham Richardson, age 71, of Frankfort, Ky., passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

She retired from the Franklin County Schools Food Service after 34 years of service at Bridgeport Elementary. She was a Girl Scout leader & Cub Scout leader.

She enjoyed reading, gardening and adventures with her granddaughter. She was a member of Pigeon Fork Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra Thomas Richardson, of 51 years; her parents, Christine and Ray Scrogham; her twin sister, Linda Bailey; and her brother, Ray Bruce Scrogham. 

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Richardson; her son, Ray Thomas Richardson (Kimberly), all of Frankfort; her granddaughter, Katie Sue Richardson; her sister, Doris Bailey (Danny) of Frankfort; a brother, Coleman Shaddock, of Indiana; as well as nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or Victory Junction 4500 Adam's Way Randleman, NC 27317.

