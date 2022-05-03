Brenda Ruth Phillips Manns, age 74, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Bethel Cemetery on Monday, May 9, 2022, at noon with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday. 

Brenda was born in Frankfort on June 10, 1947, to the late Joseph Lee Phillips and Anna Lee Perkins Pitney. 

She will be remembered dearly as a loving mother and grandmother. 

In addition to her parents, was also preceded in death by her husband, Joel Clayton Manns; and daughter, Kimberly Manns. 

She is survived by her children, David Manns (Deborah), Joanne Wilburn, and Beverly Cain (David). She was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

