Brenda Maxine Sutherland Metts, age 81, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rusty Fitzpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. 

Brenda Metts pic.png

Brenda Metts

Brenda was born in Versailles, Kentucky, on December 30, 1941, to the late Bennie JT Sutherland and Gladys Harris Sutherland. 

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Metts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription