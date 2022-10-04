Services for Brenda Sue Cunigan, 68, will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Cuningan died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Cunigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription