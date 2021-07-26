Brenda Sue Votaw Blakeman, age 77, of Frankfort, KY, passed away at 7:35 a.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the University of Louisville Hospital.

A native of Washington County, she was born on September 16, 1943, to the late Arlie and Suetta Scott Votaw.

She was a member of the Capital City Christian Church, a 1961 graduate of Willisburg High School, a 1962 graduate of Fugazzi Business College and she and her husband owned and operated several Handy Markets in Frankfort retiring after forty-three years.

Brenda was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed cooking. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and always concerned with other persons needs before her own.

With the ever present help from her son and twin sister, she displayed tremendous courage and fortitude in her long battle with a very rare blood disease.

Surviving is her husband, James Lewis Blakeman; two sons, Scott Blakeman of Frankfort, and Brad Blakeman of Yorktown, VA; a grandson, Samuel Isaac Blakeman; and her twin sister, Glenda Votaw of Frankfort.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, at the Capital City Christian Church with Dr. Stephen Pattison and Bro. Jon Sutphin, officiating.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.

Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust St., Frankfort, KY.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

