Brenda Susan Craig, 69, passed away peacefully at the Markey Cancer Center. Brenda was the daughter of the late Floyd Craig and the late Norma Jean Craig.

She is survived by her sister, Lyn (Ron) Roark; her nephew, Christopher Lawrence Roark; her great-niece, Shelby Elizabeth Roark; her cousins, Mark Abramovich (Janet), Ronald Warns and Mary Lou Peyton (Willie). She also leaves behind two special furry friends, Dixie and Bella.

Craig Pic.jpg

Brenda Susan Craig

