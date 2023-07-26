Services for Brenda Cunningham Ward, 75, will be at noon Tuesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Visit our website to leave messages of condolences.

