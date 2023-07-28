Visitation for Brenda Cleveland Wells, age 78, will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday with the funeral service immediately following at Saffell House Funeral Home. Meet the family for a graveside service on Monday at 10 a.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Saffell House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She passed away on Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription