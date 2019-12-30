Brenden James Sullivan, age 28, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday.
Brenden had a loving spirit and one-of-a-kind heart. His unwavering forgiveness, humbleness and selflessness came naturally consistent with his Sigma Alpha Epsilon creed of being a true gentleman. He was known for his warmth, compassion and genuine ability to always be ready to lend a helping hand.
Brenden was a graduate of Frankfort High School and Centre College. As a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Northern Kentucky University, Salmon P. Chase College of Law, he was a determined and diligent worker, leading him to his position as a Staff Attorney for the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Brenden’s sweet and thoughtful disposition was displayed through his kindness and capacity to make everyone feel special. He truly treasured time spent with family and friends. He spent his spare time writing, studying history, playing the drums, attending live music events, playing video games and volunteering for the Kentucky Talking Book Library.
Brenden was a selfless provider, never hesitating to step in and help. A man with a great sense of humor, he enjoyed bringing a smile to someone’s face and providing a laugh to his family and friends. A loyal and thoughtful friend and devoted family member, Brenden had an incredibly genuine kindness and sincerity to him that will be the legacy of the life he lived.
He is survived by his loving parents, Dr. James R. “Jim” Sullivan Jr., and Lori Barker Sullivan; beloved fiancé, Grace Bowers; siblings, Dylan Sullivan and Katie Sullivan; grandmothers, Eunice Meadows and Elizabeth Barker; and bestfriend, John Miller. He was blessed with many other family members who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Brenda Boyd Sullivan; grandparents, Dr. Charles Boyd, Rod and Louise Sullivan and Ralph Barker; and numerous other family members.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dylan Sullivan, John Miller, Ian Williams, Bryson Williams, David Spaulding, Chris Bowers, Mark Stamper and Darryl Barker. Honorary pallbearers are Justice Bill Cunningham, Dr. Steve Boyd, Margaret and William Cirone, Brittany Barker and Genna Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brenden James Sullivan Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.