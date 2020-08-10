Brian Christopher Armstrong, age 39, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Private graveside services will be held. 

Brian was born in Frankfort on May 18, 1981. He was a former distribution operator at Farmdale Water District. 

He is survived by his mother, Regina Wiley; stepfather, Danny Wiley; sons, Bryson Armstrong and Tristan Armstrong; siblings, John S. Armstrong Jr. and Sharon Edwards; sister-in-law, Lucky Armstrong; brother-in-law, Tim Edwards; stepsister, Leigh Wiley Burress; nieces, Devon Kerrick and Sidney Edwards; nephews, Diego and Jose Armstrong and Roen Burress; and maternal grandmother, Lillie Thornton. 

Brian was preceded in death by his father, John Sidney Armstrong Sr.; paternal grandparents, William Armstrong and Macey Armstrong; and maternal grandfather, Robert Groves. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

