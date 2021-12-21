Brian Christopher DeVore, age 20, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 5 p.m. with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. service time on Sunday. 

DeVore, Chris pic.jpeg

Brian Christopher DeVore

Lovingly known as “Chris,” he was born in Frankfort on March 7, 2001, to Brian DeVore and Rebecca Jane Nation DeVore. Chris was very artistically talented in both music and acting.

He was a member of the Frankfort High Drama Club and the Frankfort High Band. Chris enjoyed playing different instruments but mainly enjoyed the piano and bass. He really enjoyed talking with friends and playing video games.

Chris was an avid comic book collector and had aspirations to open his own store. He will be remembered most for his great sense of humor and his caring and big-hearted nature. 

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Emily DeVore; grandparents, Albert and Phyllis DeVore; and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Margaret Nation. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian DeVore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription