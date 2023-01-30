LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Brian David Mason, 51, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday. Mason died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

