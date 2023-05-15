A celebration life for Brian Edward Rice, 49, father of Wyman Rice, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rice died Saturday, May 13.

