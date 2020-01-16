Brian Frederick Ward, 58, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born to Bobby Gene and Judith (Hans) Ward on Sept. 2, 1961, in Indianapolis, Indiana
He worked as an officer for the Morgantown Police Department, and retired as an officer from the Western Kentucky University Police Department. Brian was an avid member and Chaplain of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was also a member of Hillvue Heights.
He is survived by his wife, Kellie Ward; sons, B.J. Ward (Susannah) and Blake Ward; daughters, Janelle Ward Yokem (Clayton) and Macie Ward; brother, Brad Ward (Karen); sister-in-law, Kim Hamm (Kevin); grandchildren, Noah, Keaton, Ava, Addison and Isla; nieces and nephews, Brittany Ward (Mark), Brandon Ward (Chelsea), Lindsey Hamm, Lauren Hamm and Kayla Hamm.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 6 p.m. all at the Broadway Chapel. Cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.