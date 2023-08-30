A Celebration of Life for Brian K. Thomas, 61, husband of Diane Thomas, will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Thomas died Tuesday, Aug. 29.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

