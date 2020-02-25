LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Brian Thomas Coligan, 43, husband of Christina Moore Coligan, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Coligan died Monday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Coligan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

