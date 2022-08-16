Brian Emerson Venable, 45, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Brian was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on January 10, 1977, to Donna Vincent and Gerald Venable.

After graduating from Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, he attended college at Longwood University and Old Dominion University. He was currently working as a loan officer for Stockton Mortgage, where he had received awards for the President's Circle, the Million Dollar Club and Ky. Housing Corporation's Top Loan Officer.

Service information

Aug 17
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
6:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 17
Visitation
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
