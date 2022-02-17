Services for Brian Strange, 48, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Vernon Carpenter will officiate. He died Tuesday at his home. 

Strange, Brian W..jpg

Brian Strange

A native of Franklin County, Brian was an electrician assistant with McDaniel Electric and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. 

He was the son of Alice Driskell Strange and the late John Wayne Strange.

Brian is survived by his mother; partner, Kristen Lee; daughter, Olivia Strange; son, Jon David Strange; and sister, Patti Strange Baker, all of Frankfort. 

Pallbearers will be Jerry Baker, Justin Baker, Jon Strange, Timmy Driskell, Danny Driskell, Mike Gardner and Chris Grych. 

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday until service time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Strange as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription