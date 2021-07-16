Darlene Schiller Martin was born March 24, 1948, passed away peacefully in her Frankfort home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Briana 'Darlene' Schiller Martin

Darlene was born and raised in Frankfort, Kentucky and was preceded in death by her loving parents, Tony and Ann Schiller; and her sister, Toni Marie Schiller Sanderson (nephew Jason Sanderson, and niece Anne Marie Sanderson Franklin) of Frankfort.

Darlene is survived by her husband of over 40 years, James Hubert Martin; and her children, Angie Stivers, Nikki Stivers Peters, Jimmy Martin, James Brady Martin, Rodney Martin, Jodie Martin and Susan Martin; and her sister, Patti Schiller (nephew Cody Schiller).

She also has 13 grandchildren. Mimi, as they called her, loved babies and was always around as they grew and was always proud of them and loved to see each of them as often as she could.

Darlene was retired from Kentucky State Government and enjoyed being at home and visiting the beach and spending time with her family. She had a love for all things blue, including Kentucky Basketball and the fur babies she had over the years.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Camp Jean Dog Rescue, 2589 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Venmo @camp_jean

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

