Visitation for Brianna McKenzie Hollon, 21, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hollon died Thursday, Aug. 31.

To plant a tree in memory of Brianna Hollon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription