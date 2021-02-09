Britney Hosley pic.jpg

Britney Ann Hosley

Britney Ann Hosley, age 37, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 

Britney was born to the late David W. Hosley and Cindy Singleton Harris on January 15, 1984. She is survived by her children, Jakab Hosley, Taylor Cornett, and Koleman Cornett; grandmother, Shirley A. Hosley; and brothers, Josh Baxter and Matthew Harris. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents and her papaw, Lewis A. Hosley. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

