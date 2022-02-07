LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bro. E. Paul Perry, 97, husband of Lucille Perry, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Corinth Christian Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Perry died Saturday, Feb. 5. 

To plant a tree in memory of Bro. Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription