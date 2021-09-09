LAWRENCBURG — Services for Bronson Leon Proctor, 79, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Proctor died Thursday at Baptist Health Lexington. 

