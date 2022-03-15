Funeral services for Malcolm G. Lunceford, 92, Frankfort, will be noon Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., Frankfort. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time. Dr. Bob Browning and Dr. Keith Felton will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Union Point, Georgia, at 10 a.m. Thursday. He died Friday at the Masonic Home, Shelbyville.

Malcolm G. Lunceford

A native of Union Point, Georgia, he was born to Josephine Hilliard and Albert Garland Lunceford Sr. He was an Army veteran having served in the Korean War. Malcolm was a minister with Baptist churches in Central Kentucky until the age of 70.

Malcolm served as minister for 26 years at Immanuel Baptist Church in Frankfort. In 1988, he was awarded The Religious Liberty Award by Americans United for Separation of Church and State. He was a member of First Baptist Church on St. Clair in Frankfort.

Survivors include his daughter, Mona L. (Doug) Carpenter, Frankfort; son, Gordon H. (Kristi) Lunceford, Richmond; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Malcolm was preceded in death by his wife, Martha P. Lunceford; daughter, Kathleen L. Hutchins; and two brothers.

Pallbearers will be Gordon H. Lunceford, David M. Carpenter, Jacob C. Carpenter, Malcolm Kent Lunceford, Seth G. Hutchins and Cecil Douglas Carpenter. Honorary bearers are Russell Barclay, Bethany Lunceford and Nathan D. Carpenter.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, KY 40324. Online gifts at www.bsk.edu/give, with Malcolm’s name in comments. Or, Kathleen L. Hutchins Infant Resource Center, c/o Immanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Collins Lane, Frankfort. 

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolence. You may watch the service live at https://youtu.be/DVPRwgF5Zz0.

The family respectfully requests face covering for visitation and service.

