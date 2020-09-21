LEXINGTON — A gathering for Brown Clark Hall, 35, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hall died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brown Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

