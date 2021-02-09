No services for Bruce E. Blankenship, 62, are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Blankenship died Thursday, Feb. 4.
