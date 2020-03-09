VERSAILLES — Services for Bruce Metzger, 75, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Versailles Untied Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday at the church. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Metzger died Saturday.
