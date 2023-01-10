Bruno Nava, age 52, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Bruno Nava Picture.jpeg

Bruno Nava

Bruno was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 6, 1970, to the late Raul Nava and Lupe Marcial Nava.

