LAWRENCEBURG – Services for Bryan Paul Brothers, 54, husband of Trina Crowe Brothers, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.  A private family burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. Brothers died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

