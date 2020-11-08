LAWRENCEBURG – Services for Bryan Paul Brothers, 54, husband of Trina Crowe Brothers, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. A private family burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. Brothers died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
