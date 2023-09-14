Bryant David Wilson, 64, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Mardis officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023. 

Mr. Wilson was born on October 21, 1958, to the late David Bryant Wilson and Nancy Elizabeth Wooldridge. He retired from Kentucky State Government as a cartographer.

