Buddy Penn

Buddy Wayne Penn, 77, of Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Buddy was a Frankfort native and loved playing softball and hanging out with his buddies. He was an avid sports fan. Buddy was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Judy Tracy Penn; son, Dale (Kay) Penn; daughter, Marni (Gayle) Cammack; grandsons, Blake Penn and Ryan Cammack; granddaughter, Kassidy Penn; two great granddaughters; two special pets, Mikey and Muffin; his brother, Pete (Debbie) Penn; and his sister, Joan Clark, California.

