Buford Lake “Bufe” Marshall, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at noon with Kevin Marshall officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. 

Buford Marshall pic.jpg

Buford Marshall

Buford was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, on August 3, 1941, to the late James Marshall and Minnie Wright Marshall. He retired from Sysco after serving 23 years.

Buford was an avid bowler and University of Kentucky fan. He loved time spent fishing and working on his truck. He will be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor and eagerness to make anyone smile. 

He is survived by his wife, Merry Ann Wilhoite Marshall; children, Kevin Marshall (Amie), Jamie Loveland, Toni Marshall, Melissa Dearnley, Jennifer Lowery, Benjamin Lowery, and Elizabeth Foster. He was also blessed with five grandchildren. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three siblings. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription