Services for Burl Jennings Black, 90, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation for ages 60 and older will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday and services for all other friends will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Black died Tuesday.

