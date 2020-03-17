Burl Jennings Black, age 90, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul Elswick officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. for seniors ages 60 and up, and the family will receive all other friends from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Mr. Black was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on April 8, 1929, to the late Elisha Johnson and Nina P. Coffey Black. He retired as President of Samson Steel Corporation. His passion was training and racing his Thoroughbred horses. He will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his children, Dee Ann Slade (Terry), Mark Black (Talia), Scott Black (Tammy), Becky Black, Lesha Clark and Michele Wideman (Roscoe); 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Robinson Black; daughter, Deborah Black; and siblings, James Edward Black, Elisha J. Black, Earl Selby Black, Allie Black, Anna Mae Kiser, Bernice Howard, Lolita Mullins, Clara June Black and Thelma Lucille Black.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brad Peters, Joshua Tackett, Jason Black, Saber Black; and great-grandsons, Parker Jackson and Alex Jackson.
We encourage those who are not feeling well or experiencing any symptoms, please remain safe at home. The family requests that those who refrain from attending the visitation or service send condolences via a card, flowers, or the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
