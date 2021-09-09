Harry Martin "Butch" Nelson, husband of Valerie "Dusty" Nelson, was received by our Lord Jesus Christ and is fellowshipping with his parents and brothers.

Butch passed away on September 8, 2021, leaving behind his wife of 48 years. Butch worked in the lab at UK Hospital as a medical technologist.

He enjoyed the sciences and was knowledgeable on many subjects. Music was a big part of his life with guitar, trumpet, and coronet. He was a longtime member of the Salvation Army and was also a Mason.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Sr. and Corene Peyton Nelson; and his brothers, Orville Nelson, Jr. (Margaret, dec.) and Andrew Nelson, Sr. (Georgetta).

Along with his wife, he also leaves behind his nephews, Andrew Nelson, Jr. (Judi) and Jon Nelson (Elena); niece, Corene Lacina (Ed); in-laws Robert Adams, Sr. (Maryann) and Amy Tyler (Tim); and several nieces; nephews; as well as grand-nieces and nephews.

A service in celebration of Butch's life will be held at the Salvation Army on Greenup Avenue at noon Monday, September 13th. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Nelson, Jr., Jonathon Nelson, Maxxwel Mulligan, Robert Adams, Sr., Paul Kirk, and Coleman Giles.

Due to COVID breakthrough, the family kindly requests that all in attendance wear a facial covering.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

Service information

Sep 13
Funeral Servixe
Monday, September 13, 2021
12:00PM
The Salvation Army
517 Greenup Avenue
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 13
Visitation
Monday, September 13, 2021
10:00AM
The Salvation Army
517 Greenup Avenue
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 13
Inteement
Monday, September 13, 2021
1:00PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
