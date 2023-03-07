C. David Coffee was born to Fred T. and Virginia Hahn Coffee on April 25, 1946, in Louisville, Kentucky. Raised in Fern Creek with his older sister, Pat, he was a boy who loved cowboys, baseball, music and golf.

Young photo.jpeg

Carl David Coffee

After graduating from Fern Creek High School in 1965, David became an Eastern Kentucky University Colonel. Following his 1969 graduation, he was an accountant with Yeager, Ford & Warren CPAs. Soon after, he began what would become a 46-year teaching career. 

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Coffee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription