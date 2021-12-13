C. Gary Adkinson, 79, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Calvin P. and Elisabeth Adkinson. Gary was married to his loving wife, Lori Hulette Adkinson.

C. Gary Adkinson.jpg

C. Gary Adkinson

Gary grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky, and graduated from Franklin County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. He was a Real Estate Broker and co-owner of Coldwell Banker Preferred Realty, Inc.

Everyone who knew Gary, knew his only “hobby” was working in real estate. It was his passion. He was involved in many organizations through the years and was a very caring and giving person who helped more people than anyone will ever know.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lori Adkinson; son, Kurt Robinson (Kaylen); daughter, Jessica Robinson (Ralph Lewis); and grandsons, Alex and Jon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin P. and Elisabeth Adkinson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's honor may be made to The Salvation Army.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service at noon. Burial will immediately follow in the Frankfort Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kurt Robinson, Ralph Lewis, Tyler Ratliff, Jim Blackburn, Robert Blackburn and Louis Hammonds.

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription