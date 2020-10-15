A Mass of Christian Burial for C. Gilmore Dutton Sr., 82, will be noon Wednesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Dutton died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of C. Dutton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

