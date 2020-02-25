Services for C. Michael Davenport, 61, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Capital City Christian Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Harrod Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Davenport died Friday.

