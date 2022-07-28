Calvan Ray Mitchell, 20, was born on December 2, 2001, and departed this earth on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Calvan was the son of Christopher Mitchell and Deborah Collins Mitchell and was a recent 2022 graduate of Western Hills High School. Calvan was an employee of Kroger West Frankfort.

Calvan-Mitchell.jpeg

Calvan Mitchell

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription