Funeral services for Calvin Bolin, 97, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Graefenburg Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Bolin died Thursday at Masonic Home in Shelbyville.

