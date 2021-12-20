Calvin L Bolin, 97, of Shelbyville, passed away on December 16, 2021, at Masonic Home, Shelbyville, Kentucky. Calvin was born in Louisville, on October 5, 1924, to the late Joseph Bolin and Elizabeth Casparis Bolin.

Calvin L. Bolin.jpeg

Calvin L. Bolin

His mother died when he was 5 years old. His father was unable to care for him and his eight brothers and sisters. Calvin was placed in foster care, where for the next 13 years, he lived with several different loving families in and around Simpsonville and Eastwood, Kentucky. Calvin graduated from Gleneyrie High School in 1943.

After he joined the Army and while serving he was stationed at posts throughout Indiana and Florida before reaching his permanent station in Oahu, Hawaii. Calvin served as a cook for the entirety of his Army career, which he enjoyed immensely and when not in the kitchen he was enjoying the beauty of the island.

After serving, he returned to the Shelbyville area where he began working at Lee McClain Menswear where he retired after 32 years. While at a social event in Shelby County he met the love of his life, Mary Jane; they married in 1953 and were together for 64 years until her passing in 2018.

Calvin was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church for 67 years and a Sunday School Teacher for 53 years where he served as a Deacon and Deacon Emeritus.

Calvin is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane; his father, Joseph Bolin and his mother, Ida Elizabeth Casparis Bolin; as well as his seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include sons, Stephen (Connie) Bolin, and David W. Bolin, both of Frankfort, Kentucky; daughters, Lynda (Bruce) Clark, Louisville, Kentucky,  Jennifer (Ken) Konstanzer, Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, include, Blake (Lydia) Bolin, Deirdre (Andy) Calvert, both of Frankfort, Kentucky, Lindsay (Ben) Thornley, Will (Ana) Clark, Robb (Hailey) Clark, all of Louisville, Kentucky, Kathryn Konstanzer, Alpharetta, Georgia; and nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Graefenburg Baptist Church, Waddy, Kentucky. Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery where VFW Post 4075 will perform military honors.

Contributions can be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Graefenburg Baptist Church
11288 Frankfort Rd
Waddy-6031, KY 40076
Dec 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
2:00PM
Graefenburg Baptist Church
11288 Frankfort Rd
Waddy-6031, KY 40076
