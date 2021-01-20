Graveside services for Calvin Montfort, 77, of Bagdad, husband of Judy Montfort, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bagdad Cemetery. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Comfort TV viewing gives ratings boost to football, dramas
- Immigrants cheered by possible citizenship path under Biden
- Ovechkin on COVID list, Caps fined $100K; Canes games off
- Judge sides with Zion Williamson against ex-marketing agent
- Winthrop sets program record with 20th straight victory
- Ayers scores 23 to lead Mercer over The Citadel 83-63
- AP source: New Lions coach Campbell gets 6-year deal
- Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man dies after Wednesday crash
- Facebook photo showed deputy wearing ‘I Am the Militia’ sweatshirt in D.C. on day of Capitol siege
- Detective's career has brought criticism, commendation and resignation amid misconduct allegations
- Threat of terrorism causes closure of Kentucky Capitol grounds on Sunday
- After 34 years at Frankfort Animal Clinic, Denis King retires
- Quire hires retired FBI agent to investigate detective’s conduct, asks for public input
- Christopher Clayton Rogers
- Jeffery Scott Perry
- Race relations group met with Quire on detective's conduct months ago
- Actor Will Chase finds new passion during quarantine
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct (22)
- Beshear, leaders postpone State of the Commonwealth, budget address (17)
- Guest columnist: Important work awaits General Assembly (17)
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally (16)
- Guest columnist: Dr. Fauci is the Einstein of epidemic diseases (13)
- Letter: FCSO deputy had every right to attend Trump rally (12)
- Letter: A few tips for helping lure remote workers to Frankfort (12)
- Jim Waters: Gifts to make Kentucky taxpayers smile (11)
- Jim Waters: Impeach or legislate? (11)
- Steve Stewart: Kentucky's GOP leaders should lead the way in restoring dignity (10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.