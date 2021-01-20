Graveside services for Calvin Montfort, 77, of Bagdad, husband of Judy Montfort, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bagdad Cemetery. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Calvin Montfort as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

