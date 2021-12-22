LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Calvin Ray Mink, 76, husband of Sue Mink, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service on Thursday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators in Frankfort in Calvin’s honor. Mink died Monday.

